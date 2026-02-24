Haryana govt acting as 'protective shield' for drug smugglers: AAP

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the Haryana government of protecting drug smugglers and harassing honest police officers.

AAP National Media in-charge Anurag Dhanda alleged that while the Punjab government is taking strict action against drug traffickers, the Haryana government is acting as a "protective shield" for them.

He claimed that Haryana is emerging as a haven for drug smugglers.

Referring to Haryana Police constable Sunil Sandhu, Dhanda said the officer had appealed on social media, alleging that he and his family were receiving threats for taking action against drug peddlers.

He further alleged that senior officials were trying to implicate the constable in false cases.

Dhanda said it was serious that a police officer had to seek public help and alleged that this shows the drug trade is flourishing in the state.

Targeting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Dhanda said Saini should focus on controlling the drug problem in Haryana instead of commenting on Punjab.

He warned that if any harm came to the constable or his family, the chief minister would be responsible. PTI VSD HIG HIG