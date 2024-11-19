Haryana govt actively working to provide all basic amenities in colonies under MGGBY: Minister

Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) The Haryana government is actively working on the efforts to provide all the basic amenities in the colonies established under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana (MGGBY), Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said in the State Assembly on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Regarding the provision of basic amenities such as electricity, water, roads, lanes, and drains in colonies established under the scheme, Panwar assured that the state government is actively working on these efforts.

Development and Panchayat Minister Panwar said under this scheme, approximately 4,573 colonies have been established, with basic facilities provided in around 2,250 colonies where settlements have begun.

In the past 10 years, a budget of about Rs 320.5 crore has been allocated for this initiative. This includes Rs 94.5 crore for the Electricity Department and Rs 66 crore for the Public Health Engineering Department to ensure the provision of essential services, he said.

Advertisment

While responding to a calling attention notice of INLD member Aditya Devi Lal in the Assembly, Panwar also stated that a special task force was established at the block level in 2022-23.

The task force, led by the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) and consisting of Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) from the Public Health Engineering, Panchayat Raj, and Electricity (UHBVN/DHBVN) Departments, is tasked with surveying these colonies.

The goal is to identify areas lacking basic amenities and submit recommendations for improvements through the Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Parishad. Priority is being given to colonies with a significant population, he said. PTI SUN NB NB