Haryana govt announces reward for information about drug smugglers

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the government will reward those who give information about drug smugglers while assuring that the identity of the whistleblowers will be kept hidden.

Advertisment

Saini directed officials to take strict action against those involved in drug smuggling and asserted that a clear message has to be sent out that drugs will not be tolerated at any cost in Haryana.

Saini said to end the drug problem, the public also needs to cooperate with the government. He said the government has started an initiative under which any person giving information related to drug smuggling will be rewarded while the details of informers will be kept secret.

According to an official statement, the chief minister chaired a review meeting with senior officials to discuss an action plan prepared to end drug abuse in the state.

Advertisment

Saini said that along with taking action against drug smugglers, meaningful steps should also be taken towards bringing drug addicts back to mainstream society by giving them appropriate treatment.

The chief minister said police personnel who have done remarkable work for the elimination of drugs should be honoured and encouraged by giving medals He said panchayats declaring villages as drug-free will also be given incentives by the government, he said. PTI SUN RHL