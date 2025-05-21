Haryana govt approves establishment of 12 new Labour Courts: Minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh, May 21 (PTI) Haryana Minister Anil Vij Wednesday said with an aim to ensure speedy resolution of industrial disputes, the state government has approved the establishment of 12 new Labour Courts across 12 districts.

With this addition, the total number of labour courts in Haryana will increase to 26, the transport and labour minister said.

According to an official statement here on Wednesday, the minister had sent a proposal to the chief minister recommending the establishment of labour courts in 12 additional districts -- Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Jind, Sirsa, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad and Mewat (Nuh).

Vij said about Rs 12 crores will be spent on infrastructure, furniture, vehicles, for the establishment of these 12 Labour Courts.

At present, nine labour courts are operational across six districts -- one each in Ambala, Panipat, Hisar, and Rohtak; two in Gurugram; and three in Faridabad. One labour court is currently under construction in Bawal, Rewari district.

According to the 2025-26 budget speech of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the Finance portfolio, approval has already been granted for the establishment of one labour court each in Sonipat, Jhajjar, Palwal, and Rewari, the statement said.

This brings the total to 14 labour courts either operational, under construction, or approved across 10 districts.

Vij stated that the aim is to ensure the swift resolution of industrial disputes related to the Labour Department, so that workers receive timely justice. To achieve this goal, labour courts are being established in every district, he added. PTI SUN NB