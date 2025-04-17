Haryana govt carries out drive to register gig workers on e-Shram portal

Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) The Haryana government has carried out a statewide registration drive to bring gig and platform workers, and other unorganised sector employees under the ambit of the e-Shram portal, an official said on Thursday.

Developed by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, the portal is a national database for unorganised workers, which provides a formal identity and access to social security schemes.

The drive was undertaken by the Labour Department from April 7-17.

Haryana has emerged as a frontrunner in its implementation with over 54 lakh workers registered on the portal to date, an official statement said.

The Labour Department undertook extensive outreach activities during the 10-day campaign. Camps were organised across all districts with on-the-spot Aadhaar authentication and registration assistance.

The initiative saw active participation and crowd gatherings at various locations, supported by awareness measures such as the print media campaign, pamphlet distribution, public announcements, door-to-door mobilisation, social media campaign and coordination with local bodies and labour welfare officers.

The platform aggregators were approached and sensitised to ensure their gig workforce was informed and included in the drive.

Once registered, workers become eligible for a wide range of benefits, including Rs 2 lakh accidental insurance under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Rs 2 lakh life insurance under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and up to Rs 5 lakh family health cover under Ayushman Bharat, depending on eligibility.

In addition, they can access pension benefits of Rs 3,000 per month under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Yojana on reaching the age of 60, the statement said. PTI SUN RHL