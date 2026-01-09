Haryana govt clarifies no CCTV cameras to be installed inside patient care areas

Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) The Haryana government on Friday clarified that CCTV cameras would be installed only in corridors and at entry points of intensive care units and high dependency units in hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), and not inside patient care areas.

In a statement, it said the sole objective of installing these cameras is to monitor and prevent malpractices, such as false or inflated booking, and other instances of misutilisation of AB-PMJAY packages.

The move is based on complaints and information received by the State Health Agency (SHA) from beneficiaries and other sources, it said.

Issuing a clarification amid reports of live surveillance of patients, the statement said, "In reference to the news circulated on various social media platforms and newspapers regarding the admission of beneficiaries in HDUs and ICUs, it is hereby clarified that no cameras are being installed inside patient care areas".

"CCTV cameras will be installed only in the corridors and at the entry points of ICUs and HDUs. No camera will be installed directly facing or capturing patients, and patient privacy will be strictly maintained at all times," it said.

The AB-PMJAY is a flagship scheme of the Centre that provides a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family each year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

An official order was previously issued to strengthen transparency, accountability and effective monitoring in the implementation of the scheme and prevent any misuse of benefits. Various directions were issued for strict compliance by all empanelled public and private hospitals in Haryana.

According to the January 7 directive issued by the CEO of the Ayushman Bharat–Haryana Health Protection Authority, these directions shall apply to all AB-PMJAY-empanelled hospitals in Haryana providing inpatient services.

"All empanelled hospitals are hereby directed to ensure that all Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries admitted in high dependency units and intensive care units, with or without ventilator support, are kept under continuous live CCTV camera surveillance. CCTV cameras shall be installed and maintained in working condition at all times in HDU/ICU areas," it stated.

Camera positioning shall allow verification of patient presence and care delivery, while ensuring patient dignity and privacy. The live CCTV feed and link of HDU and ICU areas shall be shared with the SHA and state headquarters immediately, it had said.

The feed shall be used solely for verification, monitoring, audit, and processing of claims under AB-PMJAY.

"Hospitals shall ensure strict adherence to patient confidentiality and data protection norms. CCTV footage shall not be shared with any unauthorised person or agency," the January 7 directive had stated.