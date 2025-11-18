Haryana govt commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary on grand scale:CM

Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the state government, in collaboration with the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, is commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on a grand scale.

The aim is to disseminate the ninth Sikh Guru's profound message of sacrifice, courage and devotion to the masses.

He added that Guru Tegh Bahadur made the supreme sacrifice for the protection of humanity, religion and the nation, an inspiring legacy that must be shared with future generations.

In an event connected with the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the fourth holy 'Nagar Kirtan Yatra' commenced on Tuesday from Sadhaura in Yamunanagar district.

Saini offered 'Ardaas' before Sri Guru Granth Sahib at Gurdwara Diodi Sahib.

Describing Guru Tegh Bahadur as the world's first great champion of human rights, the Chief Minister said that this fourth Nagar Kirtan Yatra, beginning from the sacred land of Sadhaura, will carry forward the Guru's message of sacrifice, commitment to faith, and protection of religion to the masses.

He further informed that four sacred Nagar Kirtan Yatras have been organised across Haryana to mark the 350th martyrdom year, covering all districts of the state.

These Yatras will culminate in Kurukshetra on November 24. On the following day, November 25, a 'maha samagam' will take place in Kurukshetra on the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending as the chief guest.

The chief minister appealed to devotees to visit the holy land of Kurukshetra with their families and become part of this historic and spiritually significant event.

Saini said that under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, the Kartarpur Corridor has been constructed, enabling devotees to visit the sacred Gurudwara and offer their prayers.

He added that the Haryana government is continuously working to promote the traditions, teachings, and sacrifices of the Gurus and other great personalities.

In this context, the state government celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev with great reverence, and is now commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on a grand scale, he said.

Referring to various initiatives undertaken by the state government, Saini informed that it has been decided to establish a Chair in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, to enable future generations to research the Guru's life, philosophy, and supreme sacrifice.

He highlighted other notable initiatives, including naming the Panchkula-Paonta Sahib road after Guru Gobind Singh and the Kurukshetra-Lohgarh Sahib road after great warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

In addition, nearly nine acres of land have been allocated free of cost to Gurudwara Sri Chilla Sahib in Sirsa, and the foundation stone of the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial has been laid in Lohgarh.

The CM further said that the government is committed to spreading the message of the Gurus' sacrifices and their unparalleled contributions to humanity, so that future generations can draw inspiration and guidance from these sacred legacies.

Describing the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur as an occasion for transformation, the Chief Minister said that the fourth Nagar Kirtan Yatra, which began Tuesday, will traverse various districts of the state.

He added that this Yatra will provide a new direction and motivation for future generations.