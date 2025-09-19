Haryana govt committed to ensure quality of blood bank service: CM Saini

Gurugram, Sep 19 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the state government is working consistently to modernise health facilities, promote voluntary blood donation, and ensure the quality of blood bank service in the state.

The government is also committed to maintaining the highest standards of blood transfusion service so that every citizen can have timely access to safe blood, he said.

The chief Minister was here to inaugurate the 'Golden Jubilee Transcon 2025' – the 50th annual national conference organised by the Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology (ISBTI).

According to an official statement, Saini said that 149 blood banks are presently operational in Haryana, with a target of collecting 3.3 lakh units of blood this year of which 2,22,433 units have already been collected.

“Haryana is the land of soldiers, farmers, and youth. It is a matter of pride that the state which stands as a leading industrial hub is also carving out a distinct identity in the field of voluntary blood donation,” Sainin said.

Blood banks are the backbone of the health sector, which can save lakhs of lives, he said.

Saini also said that in the last 11 years, the state has recorded major reforms in the health sector.

“Earlier there used to be 30-bed hospitals, which have now become 100-bed facilities. Similarly, hospitals with 100 beds have been expanded to 200 beds, and those with 200 beds have been expanded to 400 beds.

“In 2014, only 700 doctors were trained annually in Haryana; today, this number has increased to 2,600 per year. The government's target is to further increase this to 3,400 seats annually by 2029. For this, medical colleges are being established in every district so that the youths get better opportunities and the healthcare system achieves new heights,” Saini said.

Speaking on the occasion, Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma said that under the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ initiative launched on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (September 17), great enthusiasm for blood donation is being witnessed across the state.

“The state government does not remain confined to mere announcements but fulfills its commitments on the ground. Today, 45 lakh families in the state are availing benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme,” Sharma said. PTI COR ARI