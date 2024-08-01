Haryana govt considering reservations for Backward Classes-B in local bodies, PRIs: CM

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the state government is considering giving reservations for Backward Classes Block-B in local bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

He stated this information after receiving a copy of the supplementary report on the reservation proportion for Backward Classes Block-B in urban local bodies, municipalities and PRIs of Haryana from Haryana Backward Classes Commission, Chairman, Judge (Retd) Darshan Singh here, according to an official release.

"After giving reservations to Backward Classes Block-A (BC-A) in Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), the government is considering giving reservations for Backward Class Block-B (BC-B) in local bodies and PRIs," said Saini.

Notably, in Haryana, the BC-A and BC-B are sub-categories of the backward classes. In 2023, the Haryana cabinet accepted the recommendations of the state backward classes commission, paving the way for providing reservations to BC-A in urban local bodies.

Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured the rights of the backward class by giving constitutional status to the central backward commission.

Special provisions for reservation in educational institutions, including MBBS, Kendriya Vidyalaya, and Navodaya schools, have been made for the backward class.

Not only this, the limit of the creamy layer has also been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Similarly, our "double-engine" government in Haryana is also providing rights to the people of the backward class, Saini said.

The chief minister said that Congress leaders claim that the government is depriving BC-B of their rights.

"However, the truth is that Congress never seriously worked on the Backward Class Commission. Congress even opposed the Kaka Kalelkar Commission. Not only that, the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi opposed the Mandal Commission report," he said.

The Kaka Kalelkar Commission was formed in the 1950s to provide reservations to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Saini added that Prime Minister Modi initiated the creation of a venture capital fund for the first time for the youth of the backward class to set up enterprises.