Haryana govt doctors go on indefinite strike; CM urges doctors to call off stir

Ambala/Kurukshetra, Dec 10 (PTI) Government doctors in Haryana intensified their protest on Wednesday, extending their strike for an indefinite period in protest against the non-fulfilment of their demands, including the implementation of the modified assured career progression scheme.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has urged the doctors to immediately withdraw their strike and return to their duties so that the general public does not face any inconvenience.

The doctors have four key demands, three of which have already been accepted by the government, said Saini in Chandigarh.

He informed that the finance department issued a notification on August 16, 2024, regarding the creation of a specialised cadre for doctors. Likewise, another notification was issued on October 25, 2024, approving travel allowance for doctors required to work outside hospital premises.

He further stated that the government has halted the direct recruitment of senior medical officers.

He added that systems in other states are being studied, and the suspension will remain in place until the final report is received.

Their fourth demand, related to changes in the ACP structure, has not been accepted.

Saini appealed to the doctors to refrain from indulging in politics, emphasising that the government has accepted nearly all of their demands.

Government hospitals have witnessed continuous improvements, and public trust in government healthcare has increased, said Saini.

The doctors had earlier launched a two-day strike, from December 8 to 9, which they have now extended for an indefinite period.

Amid the standoff with protesting doctors, the Haryana government, on Tuesday evening, invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), prohibiting any strike by government doctors. The state health department ordered the deduction of doctors' salaries for the days they remained off duty due to the protest.

The strike was initiated following a call from the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, which represents government doctors in the state.

Dr Rajesh Khyalia, president of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, said the government had promised a year ago to fulfil their demands, which included a halt to direct recruitment of senior medical officers and implementation of a modified assured career progression scheme.

"We request the government to fulfil its promise. But rather than fulfilling its promise, it is trying to suppress our voice through ESMA or issuing letters," he said.

"Our doctors are not getting promotions. "We do not understand why the government is pressuring us. Why is it not implementing its promise?" he questioned.

He further said that three doctors in Panchkula are observing a fast unto death until the demands are met.

Noting that they are ready for a dialogue, Khyalia said they have not yet received any invitation from the government for talks.

The HCMSA has been demanding a halt in the direct recruitment of SMO and the implementation of modified assured career progression.

In the wake of the strike, state health authorities deployed doctors from the National Health Mission, medical colleges, ESIC, consultants, and Ayush practitioners to ensure that healthcare services continued without disruption.

Meanwhile, in Ambala and Kurukshetra, there was not much of an impact on healthcare services due to the strike.

Civil Surgeon Ambala Dr Rakesh Sahal, informed that the 168 doctors enrolled in Ambala were present on Wednesday. He added that all departments, including lab, ultrasound and X-ray, are functioning, and that patients are receiving proper medical care.

He further assured that all community health centres and primary health centres were working smoothly, adding that there has been no impact in Ambala due to the strike.

In Kurukshetra, the strike failed to evoke a response with all doctors reporting for duty at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain District Hospital.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sukhbir Singh Mehla said that while 23 of the 124 doctors were absent on Monday, 18 were absent on Tuesday. But not a single doctor skipped duty on Wednesday.

He said that medical services were functioning smoothly and patients were not facing any inconvenience.

However, in Yamunanagar, the strike hit medical services in government hospitals. As many as 74 out of 94 doctors across the district remained on strike, directly impacting government healthcare services.

Civil Surgeon Yamunanagar Dr Jatinder Singh said the health department adopted alternative arrangements to address the shortage of doctors.

The department managed to keep OPD operations running by calling in 13 doctors from the Ayush department, 19 from MM Medical College, Mulana, 26 from the NHM (National Health Mission), and seven from the ESI Hospital. A total of 49 doctors were called in from outside to examine patients.

At the District Civil Hospital, 25 out of 44 doctors remained on strike, while at the Sub-District Hospital, Jagadhri, 14 out of 16 doctors abstained from work. PTI COR CHS MPL MPL