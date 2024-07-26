Haryana govt doctors' indefinite strike enters second day

Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) The indefinite strike called by an association representing government doctors in Haryana that hit services in state-run hospitals entered its second day on Friday.

The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) launched the strike to protest the non-fulfilment of their several demands, including a career progression scheme. Marathon talks between the association and the government on Thursday failed to make much headway.

"The indefinite strike by government doctors continues. Hunger strike by four doctors is also going on simultaneously," HCMSA president Dr Rajesh Khyalia said on Friday.

He said around 3,000 doctors joined the indefinite strike on Thursday. It hit services in state-run hospitals and long queues were outside OPDs.

On Thursday, some patients said they were being treated by interns or retired doctors.

Seeking to resolve the issue, the government had on Wednesday invited the doctors' body for talks here.

State government representatives, including Rajesh Khullar, chief principal secretary to the chief minister, held talks with the doctors' body on Thursday afternoon which was followed by another round of talks with the ACS (health).

The doctors' demands include the formation of a specialist cadre for them and a career progression scheme that ensures parity with their central government peers.

According to the association, the doctors have to submit two bonds of Rs 1 crore each for admission to postgraduate courses. It has demanded that the amount be reduced.

The other demand raised by the association is to stop the direct recruitment of senior medical officers.

The association said the direct recruitment of senior medical officers will block the growth of hundreds of medical officers awaiting promotion after the completion of 20 years of service.

At the end of the first round of talks, Khyalia told reporters on Thursday that the government had agreed to reduce the bond amount to Rs 50 lakh.

Khyalia had also said there was not much headway on the assured career progression issue.

The association has called for a shutdown of health services in government hospitals as a mark of protest over the non-fulfilment of their demands.

Health officials have said alternative arrangements had been made in view of the strike call so that not much inconvenience is caused to patients.