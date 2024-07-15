Haryana govt doctors observe two-hour strike

Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) Government doctors in Haryana observed a two-hour strike on Monday over their demands that included the formation of specialist cadre for doctors and a career progression scheme that ensures parity with central government doctors.

The strike affected outpatient department (OPD) services in the government healthcare institutions across the state.

The doctor's strike was observed from 9 am to 11 am in response to a call given by the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMS).

Among various other demands, HCMS, a body representing government doctors in Haryana, has been demanding the formation of a specialist cadre for doctors, no direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs), reduction in the bond amount for postgraduate courses and a dynamic assured career progression scheme at par with central government doctors.

Saying their demands have been pending for a long time, the HCMS said doctors have to submit two bonds of Rs 1 crore each, which they said is too high and should be reduced considerably.

On the direct recruitment of SMOs, the HCMS had earlier said the move will block the growth of hundreds of medical officers awaiting their promotion to the post of SMO after completing 20 years of service.

HCMS Association President Dr Rajesh Khyalia said that they had informed the health department officials and the government about the two-hour OPD closure.

He said six months ago, the demands were agreed upon by the then health minister of the state, but the matter is still pending.

Khyalia said that during Covid, doctors worked with all their heart and soul and many also succumbed to the virus, it is unfortunate that doctors who were then called "Corona warriors" have been forced to protest for legitimate demands.