Haryana govt effects administrative reshuffle

Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) The Haryana government on Tuesday effected a reshuffle by issuing transfer and posting orders for several IAS officers with immediate effect.

According to an official statement, Ravi Prakash Gupta, Commissioner of the Hisar Division, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Urban Estates Department, against a vacant post. He will continue to hold his current as Hisar Division Commissioner.

Anshaj Singh, Director General, and Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, has been given the additional charge of Advisor and Secretary to the Civil Aviation Department.

Vikram, Managing Director of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited, has been appointed as Managing Director of Haryana Minerals Limited in New Delhi. He will also continue in his current role at the power utility.

Virender Lather, who serves as the District Municipal Commissioner and Municipal Corporation Commissioner in Ambala, has been appointed Special Secretary to the Grievances Department as an additional responsibility.