Haryana govt employees can post 'literary, artistic, scientific' content on social media: Minister

Chandigarh: Haryana government employees can use social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to create content of "literary, artistic or scientific character", Cabinet Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi said in the assembly on Wednesday.

The Haryana minister was responding to Congress MLA Shishpal Keharwala's question on whether state government employees can use social media platforms to create content and if so, whether any criteria has been fixed by the government.

Bedi also said government employees can use social media during and after duty hours to increase people's "knowledge" and "bring awareness" on issues.

The Congress MLA also sought to know during the Question Hour, if a person who has got a job under the sports quota can upload content related to physical fitness and sports to bring awareness among the youth, and if so, how is income earned through it counted.

Bedi informed the assembly that an income of up to Rs 8,000 earned during a year through efforts that are not aided by the employee's service in government can be retained with him.

However, if such income by the employee is more than Rs 8,000 per annum, then the employee has to deposit one-third of the exceeding amount in the state exchequer, the minister told the House.

Bedi also said social media like YouTube and Facebook have become an integral part of day-to-day life and officials these days even share government schemes via social media.