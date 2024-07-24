Haryana govt expands CCTV surveillance system to enhance road safety measures

Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) The Haryana government is taking a significant step to enhance road safety across the state by extending the CCTV-based City Surveillance System to all 19 remaining districts, Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad said on Wednesday.

Currently, the system is operational in Gurugram, Faridabad, and Karnal districts, Prasad said while presiding over a meeting of the Fund Management Committee established under the Haryana Road Safety Fund Rules, 2018.

A total of Rs 19 crore has been approved for the purchase of equipment, including cameras, servers, and software, as well as for installation and maintenance in the districts, an official statement said.

It was informed during the meeting by the officials that the state government has allocated funds for road safety initiatives.

The Secondary Education Department will receive Rs 1.06 crore to promote road safety awareness among students through poster-making competitions and teacher training. The Transport Department has been allotted Rs 30 lakh for the procurement of e-challan machines.

The chief secretary also said that District Road Safety Committees will be allocated Rs 11.46 crore to ensure effective implementation of road safety measures.

These funds will support various critical safety measures, he said.