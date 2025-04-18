Haryana govt extends ambit of CHIRAYU Ayushman Bharat scheme

Gurugram, Apr 18 (PTI) The Haryana government has extended the benefits of CHIRAYU Ayushman Bharat scheme to families with an annual income exceeding Rs 3 lakh, according to an official statement.

The expansion will ensure that quality healthcare is accessible to every resident of the state, it said.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao announced that under the revised scheme, families with annual income above Rs 3 lakh and up to Rs 6 lakh can now avail the benefits by paying an annual contribution of Rs 4,000.

She said families with income above Rs 6 lakh will be eligible to avail the benefits on annual payment of Rs 5,000.

Earlier, families with income between Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 3 lakh were eligible to avail the scheme by paying Rs 1,500 annually, she added.

The scheme provides health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family a year, enabling beneficiaries to receive cashless treatment at both government and empanelled private hospitals. It imposes no restrictions on age or family size, ensuring that all members of an eligible household are covered, Rao said.

Designed to be completely digital, paperless and transparent, the scheme operates in line with the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana guidelines, offering seamless access to treatment under a wide range of health benefit packages, she added. RUK RUK