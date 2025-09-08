Haryana govt extends financial aid of Rs 5 crore to support flood-hit Himachal

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) The Haryana government has released financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to Himachal Pradesh to aid in its relief efforts following the devastating flash-floods and landslides caused by heavy rains. The aid is aimed at providing succour to the affected families and to strengthen the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the hill state, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said here on Monday.

Expressing solidarity, he said that in this hour of crisis the Haryana government and the people of the state stand firmly with the affected families.

Earlier, the Haryana government had also released financial assistance of Rs 5 crore each to flood-hit Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Saini said that his government have assured the affected states that Haryana will always be ready to help them.

Punjab, Himachal Pradesh along with Jammu and Kashmir have been severely affected by flash-floods and landslides which has claimed several lives in the three states and caused damage to property. PTI SUN DIV OZ OZ