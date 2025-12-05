Haryana govt extends gratuity benefits to employees under Unified Pension Scheme

Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) The Haryana government on Friday announced an extension of benefits of 'retirement gratuity and death gratuity' to its state government employees who are covered under the Unified Pension Scheme.

An office memorandum in this regard was issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, who also holds the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, clarifying that all state government employees enrolled under the Unified Pension Scheme will now be eligible for these crucial gratuity benefits.

The Haryana government had adopted the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), notified by the Government of India under the National Pension System (NPS).

The UPS was introduced with effect from August 1, 2025, covering state government employees recruited on or after January 1, 2006, and who were previously covered under the NPS. PTI SUN SHW