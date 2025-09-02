Haryana govt extends support to flood-hit Punjab, J-K; Rs 5 crore released for each state

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) The Haryana government on Tuesday released financial assistance of Rs 5 crore each to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir while expressing solidarity with the people of the two states bearing the brunt of the calamity caused by heavy rains.

The aid released from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund is aimed at providing immediate succour to the affected families and to strengthen the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts in both states.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini wrote to the Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers, assuring that the Haryana government and people of the state stand with them in this difficult hour.

He urged the chief ministers of both states to freely communicate any requirement for additional relief materials or assistance, assuring them that the Haryana government would extend all necessary help immediately.

"The severe rains and floods in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have created extremely distressing conditions," Saini said in a post in Hindi on X.

"In this hour of crisis, the Haryana government and the people of the state stand firmly with the affected families. Assistance of Rs 5 crore each has been sent to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir from the (Haryana) Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said.

This will assist in relief and rescue operations and help in providing prompt assistance to the affected families, the chief minister added.

Saini remarked that his government will provide all possible cooperation to these states as and when needed.

"We assure all affected families that Haryana will always be ready to help them. We will face this difficult time together. Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir stand united," he further said.

An official statement quoting Saini said that due to the heavy rainfall and flooding, common people are facing severe difficulties, and in such a situation, it is the duty of the Haryana government to act as a supportive neighbour and friend.

Saini said the highest priority is to restore hope and provide relief to the affected people. The Haryana government will ensure its full contribution in this effort, so that no family feels left alone, he said.

Punjab is battling one of the worst floods in the state since 1988. The devastating flood has already claimed 29 lives, besides impacting more than 2.56 lakh people, officials said on Monday.

The swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, and seasonal rivulets have inundated vast tracts of land across Punjab following heavy rains in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Heavy rain and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir since August 14 left a trail of death and destruction in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi and Ramban districts.

Record rainfall during August 26-27 also caused flash floods in the low-lying areas of Jammu. PTI SUN NSD NSD