Haryana govt following Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's Antyodaya philosophy: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) The Haryana government is following Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's Antyodaya philosophy and extending the benefits of development to the poorest of the poor, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday.

The government is ensuring that development reaches the last mile and no citizen is left behind, he said while addressing the 'Samarpan Diwas' programme organised at the state BJP office in Panchkula on the death anniversary of Upadhyay. Earlier, he paid tribute to the leader.

Describing Upadhyay as a leader with no attraction towards authority, the chief minister said that despite this, he ruled the hearts of the people. He termed the BJP ideologue as an embodiment of honesty who placed national service above party politics.

The chief minister further said that Upadhyay propounded timeless principles such as Ekatm Manavvad (Integral Humanism) and Antyodaya, rooted in India's philosophy of life, customs and traditions, rich culture and social fabric.

He said that the progress of any society should be judged not by the conditions of those at the top, but by the conditions of those at the lowest rung, the CM said.

Villages, the poor, farmers, the deprived, oppressed, exploited and tribal communities remained central to his thinking, he said. Saini urged the people to imbibe his ideals in their conduct, decisions and actions. PTI SUN MNK MNK