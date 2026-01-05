Haryana govt forms monitoring committee to fast-track development projects

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) The Haryana government has set up a high-level monitoring committee to speed up development projects and ensure timely execution, according to an official order issued on Monday.

The committee will review the progress of projects every two weeks, while overall reviews will also be held at the chief minister's level, preferably once in two months.

As per the order issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the initiative aims to improve efficiency, accountability and timely delivery of development works across the state.

The committee includes Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Saket Kumar, Officer on Special Duty to the CM Narender Pal Malik and Senior Consultant to the CM Karan Ahlawadi. Meanwhile, Chief Engineer (Public Health) Rajeev Batish will provide technical support.

The panel will monitor timelines from administrative approval to award of work, examine delays in approvals, and review the time taken between award and start of projects, including required clearances.

It will also review project completion, identify reasons for delays and cost escalation, check revised timelines after fresh approvals, ensure completion within prescribed schedules and monitor maintenance of assets created.

The committee will submit monthly progress reports to the Principal Secretary to the chief minister. PTI VSD NB NB