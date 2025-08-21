Haryana govt forms 'State Oilseeds Mission' to promote oilseed production

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) The Haryana government has constituted the 'State Oilseeds Mission' under Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi to promote oilseed production in the state and achieve self-reliance in edible oils.

The mission aims to enhance oilseed productivity and implement the goals of self-sufficiency in edible oils at the grassroots level. For this, coordination will be established with state-level agencies, district-level institutions, and the Government of India.

According to a recent notification issued by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, the Additional Chief Secretary of the department will be the Member Secretary of this mission.

Other members will include the Administrative Secretaries of Cooperation, Industry, Rural Development, Finance, and Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Departments; the Vice Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar and the Director of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department.

In addition, representatives of oilseed farmer organizations, cooperative societies, industries related to oilseeds, vegetable oils and seed production, and representatives of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of India, will also be part of this mission.

The key responsibilities of the State Oilseeds Mission will include finalizing the State Oilseeds Action Plan in line with national goals, monitoring key performance indicators such as crop-wise area, production, average yield, and oil output, ensuring effective allocation of financial resources for infrastructure and processing facilities, supervising the work of district-level missions and value chain partners, and coordinating with other central and state schemes.

The State Oilseeds Mission will meet at least twice a year to review progress and frame strategies for effective implementation. PTI SUN MR