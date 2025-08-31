Haryana govt fully prepared to deal with flood situation: CM

Chandigarh, Aug 31 (PTI) Taking note of the increased water levels in some rivers due to heavy rains in their catchment areas in the hill states, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that his government is alert and prepared to deal with any situation.

According to the local Met office, Haryana is likely to witness light to moderate rain in many places from August 31 to September 2, while heavy rain is expected at isolated places till September 3.

Several districts in the neighbouring Punjab are gripped by floods as Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets are in spate after recent rains in their catchment areas.

Speaking to reporters at Dronacharya Sports Stadium in Kurukshetra on the sidelines of a cyclothon event, Saini appealed to the public to remain cautious in such inclement weather and avoid travelling to hilly areas.

On Friday, Saini had instructed all deputy commissioners in the state to monitor areas along rivers in their respective jurisdictions. They were told to prepare a concrete action plan in advance for villages, settlements and colonies located near riverbanks.

Saini had instructed that adequate arrangements should be made at the district level to deal with any emergency situation. The district administrations were told to keep a constant watch on the situation in low-lying areas and pre-arrange sufficient food, clean drinking water, medicines and other essential items in relief camps.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Saini took a dig at the Opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced the nation's prestige at the global level, and the BJP governments at the Centre and states where they are in power have launched several welfare schemes for the poor; the Opposition cannot digest this, he said.

He also slammed the Opposition for alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister's mother during the recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' of the Congress in poll-bound Bihar.

The chief minister said the Opposition should talk about development works and achievements during their tenure. "Had they worked then, they would not be blaming EVMs today," said Saini.

Asked about the 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods coming into effect on Wednesday, Saini said the country's leadership is in strong hands and India has the ability to deal with any situation.

He said September 17 is Prime Minister Modi's birthday and 'Sewa Pakhwada' will start from that day. Through this, services will be provided to the poor, needy and the physically challenged. Welfare societies, traders, and other organisations will be included in this campaign, which will continue till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Saini addressed youths during the cyclothon event in Kurukshetra on Sunday. He also played volleyball with the players at the sports complex.

He launched a 'Swachh Kurukshetra: Mera Kurukshetra, Mera Abhiman' campaign organised by the Haryana Sports Department.

On the occasion, Saini paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

August 29 was celebrated as the National Sports Day in memory of Major Dhyan Chand, who is widely regarded as the greatest field hockey player in history. He led the Indian hockey team to such heights that the country won three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936, something that is a matter of pride for any nation, the chief minister said.

Saini called upon the youths to make sports an integral part of their lives and follow the path of discipline, hard work, and dedication like Major Dhyan Chand.

He said the theme of this year's National Sports Day is 'One Hour on the Playground'.

"This means we should dedicate at least an hour every day to sports to remain physically and mentally fit. Only then can we realise the Prime Minister's vision of 'Fit India, Hit India'," he said.

Addressing the players, Saini said that Prime Minister Modi has set a target of making India a sports superpower before the 2036 Olympics.

Due to the state government's efforts, he said, Haryana is now called the 'Nursery of Sports'. The state's players have brought glory to India at the international level, whether in the Olympics, Asian Games, or Commonwealth Games, Saini added. PTI SUN RUK RUK