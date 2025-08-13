Haryana govt grants land entitlement certificates to 1 lakh Prajapati community families

Kurukshetra, Aug 13 (PTI) The Haryana government granted land entitlement certificates to around one lakh families of the Prajapati community on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini calling on the people of the community to strengthen their traditional art by integrating it with modern technology.

He urged them to adopt new techniques, make use of government schemes and enhance the quality and appeal of their products in line with market demand.

Saini was addressing a state-level function organised here for the distribution of land entitlement certificates, under the Gram Shamlat Bhumi Niyamwali, 1964 scheme, that grants the community collective rights for soil excavation and provide legal authority to carry out their work without hindrance.

The programme was held simultaneously in all 22 districts of the state, benefiting around one lakh families. The certificates have been issued in around 1,700 villages.

This initiative will enable the community to give a new direction to their art, help realise their dreams and allow them to manufacture products without having to travel far, the chief minister said.

On July 13, during the Daksh Prajapati Jayanti celebrations held in Bhiwani, Saini had pledged to provide land entitlement certificates to the Prajapati community.

Describing the Prajapati community as hardworking, honest and skilled, the chief minister said that the art of making earthen pots has been an integral part of our cultural heritage.

However, over time, their skill has lost the respect and opportunities it rightfully deserves as well as the necessary resources to connect with the new generation, he added.

He also said that in every village, adequate land was available for the Prajapati community to source soil, but previous governments failed to address this need. During the Congress regime, even the workplaces of the community were encroached upon. He further claimed that, those in power at the time conspired against the community and attempted to take away their livelihood.

A superficial promise of allotting 100-square-yard plots in villages was made, but those plots were carved out from the very land where the Prajapati community earned their living, bringing their employment to a standstill, he said.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas", the Haryana government is consistently working to provide respect and growth opportunities to every community in the state, he added.

The present government aims to not only to provide land to the Prajapati community, but also create an ecosystem where their skills can flourish even further, Saini said.

While highlighting various schemes being implemented by the state government for the upliftment and welfare of backward classes, the chief minister said a 'Mati Kala Board' has been constituted to promote artisans engaged in making clay utensils and artistic items, and incentives are being provided to them.

He informed that the annual income limit of the creamy layer for backward classes has been raised from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Additionally, an 8 per cent representation has been granted to Backward Class 'A' in Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Development and Panchayats Minister, Krishan Lal Panwar said that Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Saini have are farsighted to take the art of the Prajapati community beyond villages and showcase it in international markets.

Continuous efforts are being made in this direction, he said, adding that auspicious occasions traditionally begin with lamps made by the community which reflects the cultural and artistic significance of their craft.