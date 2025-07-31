Haryana govt has ensured transparent, pro-people governance: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that his government has ensured transparent and pro-people governance in the state.

Speaking after unveiling the new website of Haryana's Revenue and Disaster Management here, Saini said the Opposition used to mock the BJP government for launching several portals.

However, these portals have ensured transparency and facilitated the common citizens, he asserted.

"Rs 5,500 crore was given as crop damage compensation to farmers (over a 10-year period) during the Congress regime. However, Rs 15,000 crore was given during our (BJP) rule. This is the benefit of a transparent system," said Saini.

"During their time, the elderly had to wait for pension, if at all they got it, for several months, which is now delivered to them on time through these portals which the Opposition is criticising," he added.

Saini unveiled the Revenue and Disaster Management Department's new website -- revenueharyana.gov.in.

The chief minister said transparency will be ensured in the department through this initiative.

On this occasion, Saini released a compensation amount of Rs 52.14 crore to 22,617 beneficiary farmers, whose Rabi crops were damaged due to hailstorms and heavy rains earlier this year.

The crop compensation has been calculated based on the comprehensive crop damage data collected through the "Kshatipurti portal", which was made operational between December 2024 and March 2025.

Farmers across the state registered their losses on the portal following which assessments and verifications were made.

Saini said that about 57,485 acres were found eligible for compensation through physical verification.

Commenting on the website, he said, "With this new website, all revenue services are consolidated onto a single platform, eliminating the need for citizens make repeated visits to revenue offices." The technologically advanced website boasts feature such as Single Sign-On (SSO) that allows users to access multiple applications and websites with a single set of login credentials, online slot booking, real-time digital display systems, dedicated help desks and information available in local languages.

A key highlight is the ability for citizens to submit registration applications from the ease of their homes, requiring only a single biometric presence for finalization, thereby significantly accelerating and simplifying the process.

With the launch of this new website, all 26 services will be under one roof. The state government will modernize all registration offices across the state by restructuring them on the model of Passport Seva Kendras, Saini said.

The Haryana government has ushered in a new era for revenue records, which are now fully GIS-based, enabling real-time monitoring of land status, he added.

The demarcation process has gone entirely paperless, utilizing rovers and a dedicated demarcation portal for enhanced efficiency and accuracy.

Each district now features modern record rooms, equipped with state-of-the-art scanning technology.

Till date, the department has diligently digitized and scanned 39.80 crore pages with 39.57 crore pages uploaded to a central database accessible via the Web HALRIS portal.

Speaking at the launch of the website, Haryana Minister Vipul Goel, who also holds the portfolio of Revenue and Disaster Management, highlighted the state is making remarkable strides in transforming land governance.

These reforms are expected to bring unprecedented clarity, transparency and efficiency to rural and urban land management systems.

Haryana Financial Commissioner Revenue Dr Sumita Misra said the Revenue Department plans to roll out more innovative digital solutions within the next month, including the Private Property Portal, the Nishandehi Portal (for digital demarcation and boundary verification) and a Paperless Registration System, which will simplify and digitize property registration across the state. PTI SUN AS AS