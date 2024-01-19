Haryana govt has implemented several initiatives for systemic change: CM Khattar

Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the BJP-led government has implemented several initiatives for systemic change in the state since 2014.

Utilizing technology, the benefits of welfare schemes are being delivered to the people at their doorsteps through various portals, he said addressing a gathering during a party event in Panchkula.

Khattar said the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is reaching every village and ward in the state, providing timely solutions to people's problems and delivering the benefits of schemes promptly.

The chief minister said that some opposition parties dub the present state government as "portal ki sarkar".

Taking a dig at the opposition, Khattar said they do not know that portals have made life easier for the people of the state and added the public will surely give a befitting reply to such parties.

He said the BJP works with an ideology that believes in welfare of the society and the nation.

Khattar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated many revolutionary changes.

He said that the prime minister, working with the vision of "India First", has transformed the image of the country.

"The country's infrastructure has become strong. India has emerged as a major power in the world," he added.

Khattar said that there was a time when India was far behind in many matters, but the country has now become the fifth largest economic power under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

The entire world today acknowledges the strength of India, he added. PTI SUN AS AS