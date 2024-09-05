Haryana govt has taken extensive measures to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls: Chief Secretary

Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad on Thursday said the state government has taken extensive measures to ensure a free, fair and peaceful electoral process in the state.

Haryana goes to the polls on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.

Haryana has deployed 341 flying squads and 125 static surveillance teams (SSTs) across the state, focusing on districts along the borders, he said.

Additionally, 124 inter-state checkpoints have been established to monitor cross-border movement along with 90 intra-state checkpoints to control the transport of liquor, narcotics and other illicit goods, Prasad said, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, he said since the elections in Haryana were announced last month, the state police has confiscated 96 unlicensed arms and 113 cartridges.

Regarding actions against the proclaimed offenders (POs), bail jumpers (BJs), parole jumpers (PJs) and other absconders, Prasad said that 176 POs, 129 BJs and one proclaimed offender have been arrested since the announcement of elections.