Haryana govt identifies 370 'corrupt' patwaris, their 170 aides; orders action against them

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has prepared a list of 370 'patwaris' (revenue officials) and 170 private individuals working as their assistants who are allegedly involved in corrupt practices.

The office of the financial commissioner, revenue (FCR) has written to deputy commissioners to initiate stringent action against the corrupt officials.

'Patwaris' maintain land records, certify land possession, mutation and other works.

According to the FCR's communication dated January 14, these 370 'patwaris' across the state have been accused of demanding bribes from people to get their work done.

Kaithal tops the list prepared by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department with 46 "corrupt" 'patwaris', followed by 41 in Sonipat, 36 in Mahendragarh, 27 in Gurugram, 25 in Fatehabad, 23 in Kurukshetra and 20 in Jhajjar.

The list identifies 19 such 'patwaris' in Faridabad, 17 in Palwal, 16 in Rewari, 14 in Yamunanagar, 13 each in Sirsa and Hisar, 12 in Jind, 10 in Bhiwani, nine in Panipat, seven in Karnal, six each in Charkhi Dadri and Nuh, and five each in Ambala and Rohtak.

Panchkula is the only district which does not figure on the list.

The FCR's communication asked deputy commissioners to take action against the "corrupt" 'patwaris' and submit an action taken report within 15 days.

The communication stated that people, who go to 'patwaris' for their land-related work are harassed as these 'patwaris' repeatedly raise objections, forcing people to pay them to get their work done.

It said corrupt practices of such 'patwaris' adversely affect the image of the government.

The report prepared by the department mentions the modus operandi of the 'patwaris', their castes and period of posting.

According to the report, a 'patwari' posted in Ambala for the past 18 months has been harassing the public by demanding bribes for things like mutation, land measurement and rectification of land records. He has deputed a private individual for accepting the money on his behalf, it said.

In Bhiwani, a 'patwari' takes Rs 3,000-4,000 for mutation and a 'patwari' in Charkhi Dadri demands Rs 1,000-2,000 for land mutation, the report stated.