Haryana govt issues directions for houselisting and housing census

Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) The Haryana government has issued a detailed notification prescribing the scope and procedure for the collection of data during the houselisting and housing census in connection with the Census of India 2027, officials said.

The notification was issued on February 5 by the Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department and State Nodal Officer for Census 2027, Sumita Misra.

The state government recently initiated comprehensive preparations for Census 2027, which will be the first fully digital census to be conducted in the State.

In line with Government of India guidelines, the houselisting and housing census, which constitutes Phase I of Census 2027, will commence from May 1, 2026.

An official statement on Sunday said that according to the notification, all census officers appointed under The Census Act are authorised, within their respective local jurisdictions, to collect detailed information from all persons during the houselisting phase through prescribed census schedules.

This houselisting and housing census will serve as the foundation for the population enumeration to be undertaken as part of Census 2027, it said.

"The data to be collected will include identification details such as the building number assigned by municipal or local authorities, or the census number, the census house number and the household number.

"Information will also be gathered on the predominant materials used for the floor, walls and roof of the census house, the principal use of the house, its physical condition, and the ownership status. Census Officers will further record the number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household," it further said.

Details relating to household composition will include the total number of persons normally residing in the household, the name and sex of the head of the household, whether the head belongs to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or other categories, and the number of married couples living in the household.

The house listing exercise will also capture comprehensive information on basic amenities and living conditions.

This will include the main source and availability of drinking water, the source of lighting, access to sanitation facilities, arrangements for wastewater disposal, and the availability of bathing and kitchen facilities. Information regarding LPG or PNG connections and the main fuel used for cooking will also be recorded.

Recognising evolving lifestyles and increasing digital penetration, the notification provides for the collection of data on household assets and connectivity.

This includes ownership or access to a radio or transistor, television, internet facilities, a laptop or computer, and a telephone, mobile phone or smartphone.

Details regarding availability of means of transport such as bicycles, scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, cars, jeeps or vans will also be collected. In addition, information on the main cereal consumed by the household will be recorded.