Haryana govt issues notification for 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana'

Chandigarh, Sep 16 (PTI) The Haryana government has issued notification for the implementation of the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana', which will come into effect from September 25.

Under this scheme, all eligible women beneficiaries will get a financial assistance of Rs 2,100 every month.

Earlier, the Haryana cabinet, which had met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on August 28, decided to implement the scheme from September 25, on the day of Deendayal Upadhyaya's (a key party ideologue) birth anniversary.

Ahead of the October 2024 Haryana polls, the BJP had promised Rs 2,100 to women as monthly assistance if the party returned to power.

From September 25, the eligible women aged 23 years and above will get benefits of this scheme.

In the first phase of this scheme rollout, Saini had said the government has decided to include those families whose annual income is below Rs 1 lakh, while adding that in the coming time, it will be expanded in phases to include more income categories.

Meanwhile, the notification issued by the government dated September 15, states that the aim of the scheme, which shall come into operation from September 25, is to promote women empowerment by strengthening financial independence and providing social security, thereby fostering their overall well-being and societal participation.

The benefit under the scheme shall be Rs 2100 per month, for every eligible woman, unless the beneficiary voluntarily chooses to take a lesser amount, the notification added.

The benefit will be distributed under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) through Public Finance Management System (PFMS).

Every eligible beneficiary must have an active bank account in her name for the purpose of this scheme and belong to a family whose verified annual family income, as per Family Information Database Repository (FIDR), is not more than Rs 1 lakh per annum, and who, or whose husband (in the case of a woman married into Haryana from another state), is a resident of Haryana and has been residing in the state for the last 15 years or more at the time of application.

There will be no restriction on the number of eligible women in a family who can avail benefit of this scheme.

Every application for the scheme will be submitted by the applicant through a digital platform -- Lado Lakshmi App developed by Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (HARTRON).

It will be an end-to-end solution including modules for beneficiary identification, verification, reconciliation, grievance redressal, monitoring and evaluation of the scheme.

The applicant, at the time of registration, will have to furnish personal and family information such as Aadhaar details of self and family members, residence certificate, income, electricity connection details, ownership of vehicles, bank details etc., as prescribed by government from time to time.

Citizen Resource Information Department (CRID) will verify the details within 15 days of receiving the application and later generate the list of eligible beneficiaries and send an SMS informing them about their eligibility, requesting them to choose the amount -- the full benefit of Rs 2100 per month or lesser -- they wish to avail under the scheme.

The list of women found ineligible after verification by CRID will also be shared with the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department for record and information.

The CRID will prepare and send the final list of eligible women to the SEWA Department by the seventh day of every month.

After the first disbursal, all beneficiaries will be required to undergo liveness detection every month by completing face authentication through the Lado Lakshmi App to ensure uninterrupted disbursal of financial assistance.

Under the grievance redressal mechanism for the scheme, the women will be able to raise their grievances directly through the Lado Lakshmi App which shall be addressed within the stipulated timeline of seven days.

The director of the SEWA Department will be the Chief Executive responsible for execution of the scheme.

In case of any grievance regarding implementation of the scheme, the District Social Welfare Officer will be the first point of contact for grievance redressal, while the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) shall act as the first and final appellate authority, respectively. Decision of the Deputy Commissioner shall be final.

As regards the institutional framework for the scheme, a governing body, chaired by the Chief Minister, which will meet once every quarter, will assess and make any modification or addition that it may consider necessary for effective implementation of the scheme.

The governing body will also comprise of SEWA minister and chief secretary as members. The executive body will have chief secretary as chairperson. PTI SUN NB NB