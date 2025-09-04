Haryana govt launches initiative to boost civil defence preparedness

Chandigarh, Sep 4 (PTI) Haryana government has launched a comprehensive initiative aimed at mobilising trained manpower from across sectors, with a special focus on engaging state government employees and public sector undertakings in civil defence services.

Giving details about this initiative, Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, emphasised its alignment with the national drive to rejuvenate civil defence infrastructure.

"This initiative will significantly strengthen our country's preparedness and first-response capacity during emergencies," she said.

Misra has outlined a comprehensive three-point strategy that the state government will implement immediately to strengthen civil defence capabilities.

"The first step involves a wide-scale awareness campaign to be circulated among all state government employees and public sector undertakings. This campaign will highlight the importance of civil defence services and the opportunities available for participation," she said in an official statement.

After the awareness campaign, a voluntary enrollment drive will be launched. The state will actively encourage interested employees to enroll as civil defence volunteers.

This initiative aims to leverage the professional expertise and skills of government workers to enhance community safety and emergency preparedness, she said.

In an employee-friendly move, the government will also grant special casual leave to employees who are called upon to perform civil defence duties or attend training sessions. This provision is designed to remove barriers and encourage broader participation without negatively impacting an employee's regular work schedule or benefits, Misra said.

She further highlighted that integrating the organisational and technical expertise of government employees will significantly enhance the state's response capacity during natural disasters and crises.

"Their administrative experience is a vital asset in building a resilient and effective civil defence framework," she said. PTI SUN OZ OZ