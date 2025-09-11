Haryana govt launches major push for women and children safety

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Sumita Misra has called for intensified efforts across all state departments and field offices to raise awareness about key women and child welfare schemes implemented by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

As part of this comprehensive drive, the Haryana government is vigorously promoting the 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' campaign to eliminate child marriage.

Online portals have been operationalised for complaint registration and monitoring, making reporting easier and more transparent, she said.

At workplaces, the sexual harassment electronic box (SHe-Box) portal offers a safe and confidential channel for women to lodge complaints and seek timely redressal.

Misra on Thursday emphasised that these initiatives are critical for ensuring the safety, security, and empowerment of women and children across the state.

She instructed that officers at both district and state levels must actively highlight these programmes through awareness campaigns, community outreach, seminars, and public events to maximize visibility and impact.

To strengthen implementation, the state government has appointed District Protection Officers (DPOs) in 33 women police stations across Haryana, with each district having one DPO.

These officers will ensure the effective enforcement of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and other women-centric laws. They will also provide immediate support, counselling, and legal assistance to women in distress, while coordinating closely with police authorities, legal service institutions, and shelter homes.

Central to this campaign, she said, are the One-Stop Centres (OSCs), which provide integrated services for women facing violence or distress.

From medical aid and legal assistance to temporary shelter and psychosocial counselling, OSCs offer comprehensive support under one roof.

Complementing these are the Women Helpline (181) and Child Helpline (1098), now linked to the national Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112), ensuring faster and more effective interventions across the state.

Misra highlighted that additional financial assistance and safe accommodation schemes are being expanded, including the establishment of 'Shakti Sadans' for the rehabilitation of women in vulnerable situations and 'Sakhi Niwas' hostels for working women.

Furthermore, the construction of Working Women Hostels in industrial hubs under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme will promote economic inclusion, employment opportunities, and safety for women across Haryana.

She directed that information about helplines, OSCs, and other support mechanisms must be prominently displayed in hospitals, police stations, bus stands, railway stations, government offices, and educational institutions.

District magistrates, superintendents of police, and other field officials have been instructed to ensure that these services are widely publicized and easily accessible to all.

Misra stressed the importance of joint inspections of OSCs and child protection units by district-level officers to maintain high-quality service delivery.

Schools and colleges have also been asked to integrate modules on cyber safety, women's rights, and child protection into their curricula to build awareness from an early age. PTI SUN NB NB