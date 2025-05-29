Haryana govt launches major revamp of revenue offices to improve citizen services

Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) The Haryana government has initiated a comprehensive revamp of revenue offices across all districts, aimed at enhancing service delivery in key areas such as property registration, land records, and mutation services, an official statement said on Thursday.

As part of the initiative, Financial Commissioner Revenue Sumita Misra has directed the formation of three dedicated committees to review and recommend improvements in staffing, infrastructure, and IT systems within the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

These committees are expected to identify disparities, propose enhancements, and streamline operations to ensure uniform and faster public service delivery, it said.

Misra said the committees will address core issues related to office buildings, staff quarters, vehicles, human resources, and digital service infrastructure.

The Human Resources Committee will be headed by the Divisional Commissioner of Faridabad and include the Deputy Commissioners of Faridabad and Nuh along with senior officers.

It will review the existing sanctioned posts across all districts and recommend additional staffing where needed to meet growing demands in offices of commissioners, deputy commissioners, tehsils, and for frontline revenue staff, including patwaris and kanungos, she said.

The IT and Digital Architecture Committee, to be chaired by the Divisional Commissioner of Karnal, will include officers such as Director Land Records, Special Secretary Revenue, and the Deputy Commissioners of Karnal and Kurukshetra.

It will assess the current digital infrastructure, software applications, and online services in use, she added.

The office building, residence, staff quarters, and vehicles committee will be chaired by the Divisional Commissioner of each division, with all Deputy Commissioners of the respective division as members.

It will assess the condition of office buildings, residential quarters, and vehicles used in revenue administration. The committee will also review land availability, condition of current office spaces, standard office space requirements, and the adequacy of official vehicles for officers, Misra said.

All three committees have been given a time-frame of three weeks to submit detailed reports and recommendations to the Financial Commissioner Revenue.

The initiative is expected to lead to tangible improvements in the functioning of revenue offices, reducing delays and ensuring that citizens receive timely and reliable services, she added. PTI SUN OZ OZ