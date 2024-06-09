Haryana govt launches new initiative to resolve public grievances

Chandigarh, Jun 9 (PTI) The Haryana government on Sunday launched a new initiative to resolve the public grievances and organise "Samadhan Shivirs" in each district and sub-divisional headquarter.

Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad said here that the state government has established a "Samadhan Prakoshth" in the Chief Secretary's Office.

This "prakoshth" will organise "Samadhan Shivir" in each district and sub-divisional headquarter every working day from 9 am to 11 am to resolve public grievances.

He said that it has been observed that generally the public grievances involve two stages -- issues in policy and bottle-necks in the implementation process.

The issues relating to the policy part will be resolved at the state headquarter level by this 'Prakoshth' in coordination with Administrative Secretaries while the implementation bottle-necks will be resolved in 'Samadhan Shivir' through the district Administration.

"I will hold meeting of the 'Prakoshth' with the Administrative Secretaries to resolve the policy issues being faced by the general public in the implementation of various public welfare schemes of the government and issue necessary directions through the district administration to remove the bottlenecks in the implementation of the scheme," he added.

Prasad said that as part of the programme, deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, deputy commissioner of police (headquarter), additional deputy commissioner, district municipal commissioner, sub divisional officers (civil) and other officers in independent sub-divisions in the district will sit together daily in the deputy commissioner's and SDO (civil) office and resolve grievances of public.

Further, the deputy commissioner concerned may co-opt any other officer, as required.

He emphasised that it shall be the endeavour of the administration to resolve each and every public grievance presented in the 'Samadhan Shivir' as far as possible.

People can put any grievances in the 'shivirs', including those related to property ID, Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id scheme), land registration issue, social welfare pensions, ration card and public distribution system and other complaints.

All the deputy commissioners will submit a daily report pertaining in the district including the request pertaining to all sub-divisions to the divisional commissioner concerned with a copy to the 'Samadhan Prakoshth' in the office of Chief Secretary on Samadhan Shivir with respect to number of complaints received, disposed of, number of pending complaints and reasons for such pendency. PTI SUN NB NB