Haryana govt making efforts to reduce pollution, public participation crucial: Minister

Gurugram, Feb 21 (PTI) Haryana's Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, on Tuesday emphasised that the state government is actively working at various levels to reduce pollution and maintain cleanliness in Gurugram.

However, he stressed that public participation plays a pivotal role in achieving these goals.

Addressing the Flower Festival organised in Gurugram on Saturday, Minister Rao Narbir Singh noted that cleanliness cannot be achieved solely through government initiatives.

He highlighted the importance of active citizen cooperation and involvement from all sections of society in building a cleaner environment.

An official statement from the government quoted the Minister as saying that, despite a ban on polythene being in place since 2013, its usage continues to persist. He urged citizens to take the initiative in discontinuing the use of polythene, thereby setting an example for others to follow.

According to the Minister, polythene remains a significant contributor to pollution, causing environmental damage, blocking sewers, and leading to waterlogging in urban areas. He underscored that the growing pollution levels, primarily due to polythene, can only be addressed through collective efforts.

Singh further cited Indore's consistent top ranking in the Swachh Survekshan rankings as an example of how strong public participation can lead to remarkable success in cleanliness.

He called on the people of Gurugram to join hands in fostering a cleaner, healthier society, thereby contributing to the realisation of a "Viksit Bharat".