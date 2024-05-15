Haryana govt not in danger, will prove majority if Guv orders floor test: Minister Kanwar Pal

Chandigarh, May 15 (PTI) Haryana Minister Kanwar Pal said Wednesday there is no danger to the BJP government in the state and asserted that it will prove its majority in the Assembly if the governor issues a direction to hold a floor test.

The BJP government had won a confidence vote in March after the party replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister.

"Generally after a trust vote has been won, a floor test is not needed within a span of six months. However, if the governor sahib gives such a direction, then we will prove (our majority)," Pal said.

When pressed on where the government will muster the numbers from in case of a floor test, he said, "Everything cannot be revealed here. But what I am saying is that we will prove the majority." "We will prove our majority with the MLAs present in the House then," Pal said.

Three Independent MLAs who supported the BJP government in Haryana switched loyalties to the Congress last week, reducing the Nayab Singh Saini government to a minority in the 90-member House which has a current effective strength of 88.

However, BJP leaders claim that some members of the Jannayak Janata Party will extend support to the government even though the BJP-JJP alliance has ended.

But the JJP leadership has said that they want the Saini government to go.

On the three Independent MLAs withdrawing support to the government and also writing to the governor, Pal told reporters, "Their letter has not been accepted yet." "However, I feel even if they (the three MLAs) withdraw their support, the government does not face any danger," the agriculture and parliamentary affairs minister said.

"We are saying with full responsibility that if there is a floor test, the government will prove majority," he added.

In the present Assembly, the BJP has 40 members and also enjoys the support of two Independents and the lone MLA of the Haryana Lokhit Party.

The Congress, JJP and the INLD have approached Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, seeking the dismissal of the "minority" government. PTI SUN IJT IJT