Haryana govt plans to establish women's hostels in every district

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) With the objective of providing safe and secure housing for working women, the Haryana government plans to establish women's hostels in every district.

In the first phase, the construction process is underway in four districts Panchkula, Faridabad, Gurugram and Sonipat, this was informed by the officials during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Thursday.

Saini directed that these hostels should be equipped with solar energy systems and air-conditioned facilities.

He further instructed that in the next phase, priority should be given to setting up women's hostels in industrial areas such as Manesar and Panipat.

Meanwhile, Saini said that the state government is prioritizing the implementation of Lakhpati Didi scheme with the aim of empowering women economically.

He directed officials to link as many women as possible to the scheme and make them self-reliant.

Saini also instructed officials to organise special camps under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana and to ensure easy access to bank loans for women beneficiaries to support self-employment initiatives.

The CM, according to an official statement, said that the government is fully committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people.

During an official meeting here, Saini was informed by the officials that so far, more than 1.06 lakh women in the state have been empowered under the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme.

In the current financial year, the process of enabling over 25,000 women to become Lakhpati Didis is currently underway.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that these targets are achieved within the stipulated timeframe.

The Lakhpati Didi scheme seeks to economically empower women Self Help Groups (SHGs) and individual entrepreneurs across the country through various financial instruments such as loans.

While reviewing the 'Har Ghar, Har Grihini' scheme, Saini directed that special camps should be organised in villages to ensure the inclusion of all eligible families under the scheme.

He said that a system should be put in place to link bank accounts on the spot during these camps, enabling eligible 'Antyodaya' families to receive gas cylinders at a subsidized rate of Rs 500.

It was informed during the meeting that approximately 18 lakh families have already been connected to the scheme.

While reviewing the 'Saksham Anganwadi' scheme, the CM directed officials to upgrade 2,000 Anganwadi centres to 'Saksham Anganwadis' during the year 2025-26 and to ensure that all necessary facilities are provided at the earliest. PTI SUN NB NB