Haryana govt preparing blueprint to provide 100 sq yard plots to 2 lakh low-income families

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) The Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana government is preparing the blueprint for a scheme to provide 100 square yard plots to people from low-income groups to help them build their own houses.

"The dream of two lakh people in Haryana to have their own homes will soon become a reality. The government led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is preparing a blueprint for the scheme," an official statement said on Tuesday.

Under the initiative, eligible applicants without land will receive plots measuring 100 square yards each in the villages. Under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojna, 5,00,000 individuals have applied for plots in the state.

The eligible beneficiaries will receive plots measuring 100 square yards in phases, with two lakh individuals slated to get the benefit soon, the statement said.

J Ganesan, Director General, Department of Housing for All, has held a meeting with the concerned officials to issue the necessary guidelines regarding the scheme, it added.

Ganesan said the main objective of the rural housing scheme is to provide plots of land to low-income families who do not have their own homes.

"The successful implementation of the scheme will enhance the living standards of the poorer families, allowing them to lead a safe and dignified life in their own homes," Ganesan said, as per the statement.

During the meeting, Ganesan also told the officials that all the processes linked to the scheme must be expedited to ensure that the eligible people can access its benefits as quickly as possible.

Last week, Chief Minister Saini held a meeting with senior officials in which Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar and Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel were also present.

At the meeting, the chief minister instructed that in the areas where the 100 square yard plots will be allocated, all essential facilities such as paved roads, electricity, clean drinking water, streetlights, parks and open green spaces must be ensured.

According to the official statement, the government has also made provisions to assist the beneficiaries in constructing houses on these 100 square yard plots.

Accordingly, financial assistance will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) to help the beneficiaries build their homes, it said.

During the meeting chaired by Ganesan, the officials informed that 6,618 flats built by private developers for the EWS category will soon be allotted to the applicants registered under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana in eight districts, as part of the first phase. PTI SUN ARI