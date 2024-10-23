Haryana govt raises DA of govt employees, pensioners by 3%

Chandigarh: The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana on Wednesday announced to hike dearness allowance and dearness relief of employees and pensioners by three per cent effective from July 1.

"The dearness allowance and dearness relief payable to Haryana government employees and pensioners or family pensioners has been enhanced from 50 percent to 53 percent of the basic pay with effect from 1 July, 2024," the order read.

Enhanced DA and DR shall be paid with the pay and pension of October and arrear for the months of July to September shall be paid in December, it said.