Haryana govt removes age limit cap on scheme for farmers, farm labourers

Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) The Haryana government on Thursday removed the age limit cap on a scheme for farmers and farm labourers under which financial assistance is provided in case of death or disability while operating agricultural machinery, said an official statement.

The government has taken a decision to remove the age limit cap under the 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Evam Khetihar Mazdoor Jeevan Suraksha Yojana' for farmers, agriculture labourers, and market yard labourers, the statement said here.

"Now, children younger than 10 years and persons older than 65 years will also be eligible for benefits under the scheme," it said.

Earlier, under the scheme, the age group of the victim had to be not less than 10 years and more than 65 years.

"Under this scheme, financial assistance ranging from Rs 37,500 to Rs 5 lakh is provided to farmers, agriculture labourers, and market yard labourers in case of death or disability while operating agricultural machinery," it said.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here to review the projects of the Department of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board. Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal also attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the officers to complete all the projects within the specified timeframe, without any delay. PTI SUN MNK MNK