Haryana govt sanctions Rs 1.10 crore for deputy commissioners in view of Indo-Pak conflict

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) The Haryana government has sanctioned Rs 1.10 crore, allocating Rs 5 lakh each to all deputy commissioners across the state to address any emergent situations in view of the conflict between India and Pakistan, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department and Revenue and Disaster Management, Sumita Misra said.

According to the order issued by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, all deputy commissioners have been directed to exercise strict financial discipline and ensure that the allocated funds are utilised exclusively for the intended purpose. No expenditure beyond the sanctioned limit shall be incurred without prior approval of the government.

Meanwhile, Misra said that as per the guidelines, only the amount actually required should be drawn from the treasury.

"All deputy commissioners are instructed to submit monthly expenditure statements in Form 26 and 29 to the Accounts Branch of the department by the 10th of every month," she said.

Misra further directed all deputy commissioners to issue stern warnings against hoarding essential goods, in order to avoid any panic buying across the state.

She also directed to ensure that district-level control rooms remain fully operational round-the-clock, and to ensure that air warning system, emergency and medical facilities are fully functional.