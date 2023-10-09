Haryana govt should take proactive measures to control farm fires: AAP

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said the Haryana government should take proactive measures to control farm fires that have shown a three-fold rise in the state this year as compared to previous years.

Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana accused the AAP of lying that Haryana is witnessing a three-fold rise in crop residual burning and has become a major cause of air pollution in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, senior vice-president of the AAP's Haryana unit, Anurag Dhanda, alleged inaction on the part of the BJP-JJP government in the state in controlling the situation and demanded Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation.

"Satellite images indicate that there is a rising trend in farm fires this time. Why is this happening despite the government claiming to have taken several steps in controlling them? The Haryana government needs to take steps to ensure that people do not face the ill-effects of pollution," Dhanda said.

He said 277 incidents of stubble burning have so far been reported in Haryana this year, while there were 62 and 80 such incidents in 2021 and 2022 respectively during the same time.

AAP's chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar cited the various measures taken by the Punjab and Delhi governments to tackle the problem.

"It is the political will of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the consistent efforts of the people of Delhi in the war against pollution that in the Economic Survey 2021-22 report, which was tabled in Parliament recently, it was stated that between 2016 and 2021, PM2.5 concentration (in Delhi) reduced by 22 per cent, whereas PM10 concentration reduced by 27 per cent," she said.

Khurana said according to a study on rice-residual burning, a total of 1,565 such events were recorded between September 15 and October 8 in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Of these, 969 or 62 per cent of such events were reported from Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader claimed. PTI SLB RC