Haryana govt signs MoU with IIT-Madras to boost road safety with data-driven approach

Chandigarh, Apr 3 (PTI) The Haryana Government extended its collaboration with IIT-Madras by signing a two-year MoU on Thursday for data-driven road safety interventions.

An official statement said the partnership leverages tools like the 'Sanjaya' platform, previously launched in Haryana, to visualise accident data and plan targeted interventions.

The agreement was unveiled in the presence of Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and Prof Venkatesh Balasubramanian, Head of the Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS) at IIT-Madras.

Earlier in 2023, the then Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal had announced the launching of a special project in the state to bring together the best practices in road safety, develop systems and provide data-driven advice to all stakeholders and the public by the CoERS.

Meanwhile, after the MoU signing, a meeting was held on road safety measures. It was decided that enhanced monitoring and e-challaning through CCTV cameras were needed on major highways to reduce the number of deaths due to overspeeding. Rastogi also directed the transport and health departments to develop a roadmap for upgrading trauma centres, particularly near highways, to improve emergency response.

The official note also stated that the state government has started a policy of cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for seven days for road accident victims if the police are informed within 24 hours of the accident.