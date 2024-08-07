Haryana govt suspends mobile internet in Sirsa amid tension over Dera Jagmalwali succession dispute

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) The Haryana government on Wednesday suspended mobile internet services in Sirsa district till Thursday midnight citing apprehensions about possible breach of peace due to the succession dispute in Dera Jagmalwali following the demise of the sect chief Bahadur Chand Vakil.

After Vakil's death on August 1 at a private hospital following prolonged illness, two factions led by Virender Singh and Gurpreet Singh respectively are involved in the tussle for control of the Dera which has followers in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

On Thursday, 'Antim Ardas' (final prayers for the deceased) will be performed and it is expected that a large number of his followers will reach the Dera.

According to an order of the additional chief secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi, there is an apprehension of tension, agitation and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity that may result in damage to public and private property in Sirsa.

The suspension came "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours" through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc on mobile phones and SMS for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, the order said.

The Home Secretary ordered the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/5G/CDMA/GPRS), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of district Sirsa".

The restrictions shall be in force from August 7 (1700 hrs) to August 8 (23:59 hrs).

Vakil was born on December 10, 1944, at Chautala village. He had completed his early education in his native place and later studied at Dayanand College in Hisar.

He joined Dera Jagmalwali in 1968 and was appointed its head in August, 1998. PTI CHS VSD RT RT RT