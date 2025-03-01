Haryana govt suspends officers, invigilators in paper-leak incidents

Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) The Haryana government on Saturday said it has suspended 25 police officers and five invigilators in connection with the leaking of state board examination papers a few days ago.

The government has taken strict action against the erring officials, according to an official release.

So far, orders have been issued to suspend 25 police officers and personnel, including four deputy superintendents of police and three station house officers, for dereliction of duty.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said FIRs have been lodged against four invigilators from government schools and one invigilator from a private school.

The four invigilators from the government schools have been suspended. The services of two centre supervisors have also been placed under suspension, the release said.

Similarly, FIRs have been lodged against 12 people, including eight students, for cheating or facilitating the paper leak at various examination centres, it added.

Saini said an investigation is underway in the matter.

He added that all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police have been given strict instructions to ensure that no unauthorised individual is allowed to approach any examination centre and that such people remain at least 500 metres away.

If any complaint is received in this regard, the district administration concerned will be held accountable, the chief minister said.

The paper of the Class-12 English test conducted by the Board of School Education, Haryana got leaked within 30 minutes of the examination in Nuh district on Thursday, with its images circulating on social media.

The Class-10 mathematics paper was leaked in Punhana on February 28. PTI CHS RC