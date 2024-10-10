Haryana CM swearing-in likely after Dussehra; who are probable ministers?

Chandigarh: The swearing-in of the new BJP government in Haryana is likely to take place after Dussehra and factors like caste and region equations may be considered while deciding the cabinet, sources said Thursday.

Nayab Singh Saini had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders in Delhi on Wednesday ahead of his likely swearing-in as the head of the new dispensation in the state following the party's win in the assembly polls.

On Thursday, Saini also met Union minister and the BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, Dharmendra Pradhan, in the national capital.

The BJP had indicated during the elections that Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister in March and hails from the Other Backward Classes, will be its choice for the top post if it wins.

The party ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress. The JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.

A BJP leader from the state said the swearing-in ceremony of the new government is likely to take place after Dussehra festival, which falls on October 12.

Eight out of 10 ministers in the outgoing Saini cabinet faced defeat in the Haryana assembly polls. The two who won are Mahipal Dhanda and Mool Chand Sharma from Panipat Rural and Ballabhgarh seats respectively.

Both Dhanda, who comes from the Jat community, and Sharma, a senior leader and a Brahmin face, are among the ministerial probables in the new government, sources said.

Haryana can have a maximum of 14 ministers, including the chief minister.

The BJP, which pulled off a hat-trick of wins by bucking anti-incumbency, managed to make significant inroads into the Dalit seats and Jat strongholds and continued its dominance in the Ahirwal belt.

Out of 17 Scheduled Caste (SC) seats in Haryana, the BJP won eight assembly constituencies.

Among the leaders from the Dalit community who could be in reckoning for the ministerial berths include senior leader Krishan Lal Panwar, who won from Israna seat and Krishan Kumar.

Panwar, a Rajya Sabha member, had fought the assembly elections.

Former MLA Krishan Kumar, who won from Narwana, could also be the ministerial choice.

In the Ahirwal belt in south Haryana, the party won ten of the eleven seats.

Most of the candidates in this belt are believed to be close to Union Minister and Gurgaon MP, Rao Inderjit Singh.

Rao's daughter Arti Singh Rao, who won from Ateli seat, is also in reckoning for a ministerial berth.

Om Prakash Yadav, who won from Narnaul and senior leader Rao Narbir Singh, who won from Badshahpur, are also in the race, sources said.

Among other women faces in addition to Arti, senior leader Kiran Choudhry's daughter Shruti, a former MP, who won from Tosham assembly seat, Shakti Rani Sharma, who won from Kalka, are also in the race.

While all the three independents who won have declared that they will support the new government once it is formed, among them Hisar MLA Savitri Jindal's name has not been ruled out from the ministerial race, sources said.

Among others in contention include BJP leaders Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt), Shyam Singh Rana (Radaur), Jagmohan Anand (Karnal), Harvinder Kalyan (Gharaunda), Krishan Lal Middha (Jind), Arvind Kumar Sharma (Gohana), Vipul Goel (Faridabad), Nikhil Madaan (Sonipat) and Ghanshyam Dass (Yamunanagar).

Devender Attri, who won from Uchana Kalan, is also a probable.

Attri defeated his nearest Congress rival Brijendra Singh. The seat was held by JJP leader Dushyant Chautala.