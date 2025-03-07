Haryana govt taking state to new heights while working for welfare of downtrodden: Governor

Chandigarh, Mar 7 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said on Friday that Nayab Saini’s government is taking the state to new heights of development while working for the welfare of all backward communities.

Addressing the Haryana Assembly on the first day of the budget session, Dattatreya said the government, in its third term, is progressing at three times the pace to fulfil its commitments. And, in line with the 'Antyodaya' philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the government is taking decisive steps for the welfare and upliftment of all backward and deprived communities, he said.

"Swami Vivekananda inspired the youth of India by saying, ‘Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached.' Inspired by these words, my government is relentlessly working with sincerity, determination, honesty and dedication to elevate Haryana to new heights in terms of development and public welfare," he said in his address to the House.

Speaking about the schemes and facilities for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, among others, he said the government has implemented a proactive approach to social security pensions.

"Pension schemes for the elderly, divyangs, widows, destitute children, widowers, and unmarried men and women are being operated under this proactive pension mode.

Till date, benefits amounting to Rs 1,093.40 crore have been directly credited to the bank accounts of 5,43,663 beneficiaries through this unique initiative," he said.

He also said the government has introduced a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 for patients suffering from hemophilia and thalassemia. There is no age limit for this pension, and it is provided in addition to any other pension, the governor added.

In addition, a monthly disability pension of Rs 3,000 has been extended to 10 additional categories of disabilities, the governor said.

Touching on steps taken for the welfare of farmers, Dattatreya asserted Haryana is the only state in the country where all 24 crops are procured at the minimum support price (MSP).

To directly benefit farmers, Rs 1,25,000 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of 12 lakh farmers for the purchase of crops at MSP over the last nine seasons through the e-Kharid portal, he said.

Dattatreya said the state government is also actively working on the construction of the Renuka, Kishau and Lakhwar Vyasi dams on the upper reaches of the Yamuna to ensure a consistent water supply to the state from the river and its tributaries, Giri and Tons.

Once completed, these dams will provide Haryana with 47.81 per cent of the total stored water, he said and added that a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the Himachal Pradesh government for the construction of the Adi Badri Dam.

This dam is being built by the Himachal Pradesh government and is expected to be completed by June 2027.

On the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal issue, Dattatreya reiterated the Haryana government's commitment to complete the project and secure a legitimate share of water from the Ravi and Beas rivers.

During his speech, the governor also mentioned steps taken for women empowerment and said the government wants to enable 5 lakh women in the state to become 'Lakhpati Didi', with 2 lakh women already achieving this status.

The Lakhpati Didi scheme seeks to economically empower women Self Help Groups (SHGs) and individual entrepreneurs across the country through various financial instruments such as loans.

Under the new National Education Policy-2020, special emphasis is being placed on quality, employment-driven, and research-based education in the state, he highlighted. All universities and their affiliated colleges have implemented this policy starting from the academic session 2024-25, he said.

Referring to the law and order situation in the state, he said it remains peaceful and under control, with an atmosphere of communal harmony and peace prevailing.

In 2024, a total of 1,11,397 criminal cases were registered in the state, a 12.7 per cent reduction in criminal cases compared to the previous year, he said.

On the new criminal laws, he said the government is determined to achieve the goal of making Haryana the first state in the country to fully implement the three new criminal laws by March 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, the governor said the government plans to increase Haryana's state transport fleet from 4,000 to 5,300 buses.

He also informed that electric buses will be introduced for long-distance travel in the NCR, with city bus services already being started in Gurugram and Faridabad.

In his speech, he also highlighted the role of “Mission Haryana-2047” Task Force. Its aim is to increase the state's gross state domestic product (GSDP) to one trillion dollars by 2047, and it would also contribute towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of making India a five-trillion-dollar economy, he said.

The governor said a global city is being developed on 1,000 acres along the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, and industrial model townships are in various stages of development in Kharkhoda and in Sohna. PTI SUN AMJ AMJ AMJ