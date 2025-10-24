Haryana govt to bring new law for water conservation: State public health minister

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) Haryana Public Health Engineering and Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa on Friday said the state government will bring a new law to prevent wastage of drinking water, address leakage issues, and promote water conservation.

He stressed the state government was committed to providing a clean, adequate, and uninterrupted water supply to people.

During the closing ceremony of the two-day workshop organised by the public health engineering department at Panchkula, the minister said the objective of the proposed law is to promote water conservation and ensure an uninterrupted water supply to citizens.

He said the draft has already been prepared and will be presented before the Assembly for approval. Gangwa appealed to the public to support the government's efforts in conserving water and to avoid its wastage.

During the workshop, participants shared their technical experiences and discussed ways to improve service quality.

The workshop focused on enhancing technical efficiency, improving water quality, ensuring transparency in project execution, modern water management, sewerage and flood control. Experts from IIT-Roorkee guided officers on technical aspects.

Gangwa said that the government aims to provide urban-level facilities in villages as well so that people do not have to migrate to cities.

Under the Mahagram Yojana, 148 villages with a population of more than 10,000 have been identified, and water supply, sewerage, and STP systems have been installed in 17, the minister said.

Work is in progress in 30 other villages, and all villages under the scheme will be equipped with facilities comparable to those in urban areas within the next two years, he said.

Gangwa said the department has been directed to prepare a comprehensive action plan to address the problem of waterlogging after the monsoon season. "Making Haryana a 'Water Smart State' is our commitment, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal'." Gangwa also said strict directions have been issued to avoid manual cleaning of sewage systems. Officers have been directed to prepare a long-term plan keeping in mind the requirements of the next 30 years, he added.