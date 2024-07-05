Haryana govt to expand smart classrooms in 1,000 additional primary schools under Sampark programme

Chandigarh, Jul 5 (PTI) The Haryana government has announced plans to introduce smart classrooms in an additional 1,000 government primary schools during the 2024-25 academic year under the Sampark programme.

This was informed during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad Friday with all deputy commissioners of the state, said an official statement.

Currently, over 6,600 primary schools in Haryana benefit from smart classrooms and this expansion aims to further integrate innovative educational technologies into the state's primary education system, the statement said.

Prasad, who held the meeting through video conferencing, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, emphasizing Haryana's commitment to enhancing foundational learning.

He highlighted the introduction of smart classrooms marks a significant stride towards providing the students with a better education experience.

He also underscored the collaborative effort with the Sampark Foundation to achieve a technologically advanced and inclusive education system, while directing all deputy commissioners to oversee the effective implementation of the Sampark programme in their respective districts.

Sampark Foundation President Dr K Rajeswara Rao, according to the statement, highlighted that the Foundation, a leading NGO dedicated to improving primary education and learning outcomes, currently covers 1.25 lakh government schools across eight states in India.

He said the Foundation, in collaboration with State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), integrates Sampark Smart Shala pedagogy into the state education framework.

Additional Chief Secretary, School Education, Vineet Garg, said the introduction of smart classrooms has already led to a 35 to 40 per cent increase in learning outcomes and micro competencies among the students in primary schools.

He highlighted the Sampark Foundation's role in providing extensive training to teachers, equipping them with the necessary skills to effectively utilize new technologies.

He further mentioned that district-level dashboards have been established for monitoring progress by the district education officers and block education officers.