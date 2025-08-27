Haryana govt to form policy for desilting rivers: State Irrigation Minister

Chandigarh, Aug 27 (PTI) In a move aimed at preventing floods, Haryana's Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry on Wednesday said the state was coming up with a policy for desilting of rivers in the state.

Choudhry informed the House that due to frequent heavy rainfall and deposition of silt in recent years, desilting of rivers was started as a one-time measure in 2025 with the aim of increasing the carrying capacity of rivers and reducing the possibility of floods.

"Now, for the future too, the chief minister has given instructions that as a policy we are going to do desilting of rivers. This is a big step that our department is going to take," Choudhry said while replying to a question raised by an opposition Congress member during the Question Hour in the Haryana Assembly.

Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, while responding to another question, said that a Special Task Force (STF) was constituted in 2017 to curb organised crime and deal with criminals.

So far, the STF has arrested 1,830 criminals, and at present, nine field units are actively functioning across the state, he said.

The Minister said that between 2018 and 2025, there has been a consistent decline in serious crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, rape, robbery, kidnapping, extortion, theft, molestation, illegal sale of narcotics.

To another question, Labour Minister Anil Vij said that the ESI Hospital in the Bawal Industrial area will soon be opened to the public.

Vij informed that 100-bed hospitals are also to be constructed in Rohtak, Hisar, Ambala, Sonipat and Karnal, and the process of land transfer for these projects is currently underway.

He said that wherever there is a greater demand, a 100-bedded hospital must be built.

"The construction work of the ESI Hospital in Bawal is being carried out by the CPWD (central public works department). About 85 per cent of the construction work of this hospital has been completed, and correspondence has been made with the Union Labour Minister to get this hospital construction completed as soon as possible," he said.

To another question, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said the construction work of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Government Medical College at Panjupur village in Yamunanagar district is moving ahead at a fast pace.

Nearly 70 per cent of the work has already been completed, and the project is expected to be completed by March 2026, she said.

She informed the House that the department will seek permission from the National Medical Commission to commence admissions to MBBS courses in the academic session 2027-28.

Admissions to paramedical courses will also begin simultaneously. She assured the House that the work will be completed within the prescribed timelines.

Rao added that the establishment of this medical college is a significant milestone for Yamunanagar and the surrounding region, as it will not only expand access to quality medical education but also strengthen healthcare services in the area. PTI SUN RT RT